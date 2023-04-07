Here are the top Institutional holders of First American Financial Corporation (FAF) shares

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is 5.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.54 and a high of $64.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FAF stock was last observed hovering at around $55.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6%.

Currently trading at $55.23, the stock is 1.95% and -3.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 2.32% off its SMA200. FAF registered -10.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.28%.

The stock witnessed a 2.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.07%, and is 1.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) has around 21153 employees, a market worth around $5.59B and $7.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.76 and Fwd P/E is 9.16. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.85% and -14.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.00% this year

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.60M, and float is at 99.93M with Short Float at 1.96%.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at First American Financial Corporation (FAF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leavell Christopher Michael, the company’s COO of Subsidiary. SEC filings show that Leavell Christopher Michael sold 39,206 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $59.61 per share for a total of $2.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) that is trading -29.87% down over the past 12 months and Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) that is 3.96% higher over the same period. Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) is -32.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.