Here are the top Institutional holders of Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) shares

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is 3.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.85 and a high of $119.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAMR stock was last observed hovering at around $97.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.5% off the consensus price target high of $116.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.89% higher than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.02, the stock is 1.49% and -4.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 2.10% off its SMA200. LAMR registered -15.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.10%.

The stock witnessed a -6.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.17%, and is 0.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $9.70B and $2.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.74 and Fwd P/E is 17.42. Profit margin for the company is 21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.24% and -17.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lamar Advertising Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.70% this year

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.70M, and float is at 86.60M with Short Float at 2.57%.

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Jay LeCoryelle, the company’s CFO, Treasurer, EVP. SEC filings show that Johnson Jay LeCoryelle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $95.63 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Lamar Advertising Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Fletcher Nancy (Director) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $105.23 per share for $21046.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3887.0 shares of the LAMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, REIFENHEISER THOMAS V (Director) disposed off 2,200 shares at an average price of $98.61 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 39,671 shares of Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR).

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) that is trading 6.38% up over the past 12 months and Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) that is -43.55% lower over the same period. Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is 14.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.