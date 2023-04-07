Here are the top Institutional holders of Medifast Inc. (MED) shares

Medifast Inc. (NYSE: MED) is -17.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $96.00 and a high of $197.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MED stock was last observed hovering at around $96.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.98% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.5% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -1.5% lower than the price target low of $94.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.41, the stock is -6.15% and -11.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock -24.12% off its SMA200. MED registered -46.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.76%.

The stock witnessed a -11.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.32%, and is -3.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

Medifast Inc. (MED) has around 874 employees, a market worth around $984.63M and $1.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.51 and Fwd P/E is 8.14. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.61% and -51.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (93.10%).

Medifast Inc. (MED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medifast Inc. (MED) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medifast Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.30% this year

Medifast Inc. (MED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.91M, and float is at 10.71M with Short Float at 14.24%.

Medifast Inc. (MED) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Medifast Inc. (MED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHLACKMAN SCOTT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCHLACKMAN SCOTT sold 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $108.68 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7280.0 shares.

Medifast Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that BROWN JEFFREY J (Director) bought a total of 11 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $114.97 per share for $1289.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2377.0 shares of the MED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, HALLQUIST CONSTANCE J. (Director) acquired 10 shares at an average price of $114.97 for $1144.0. The insider now directly holds 7,578 shares of Medifast Inc. (MED).