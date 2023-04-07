Here are the top Institutional holders of Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) shares

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) is -10.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $126.94 and a high of $241.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MEDP stock was last observed hovering at around $189.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.67% off its average median price target of $217.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.78% off the consensus price target high of $238.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 4.06% higher than the price target low of $199.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $190.93, the stock is 4.57% and -5.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 2.15% off its SMA200. MEDP registered 15.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.06%.

The stock witnessed a -3.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.35%, and is 4.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $5.77B and $1.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.10 and Fwd P/E is 21.10. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.40% and -20.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (55.30%).

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medpace Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.30% this year

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.18M, and float is at 23.76M with Short Float at 6.28%.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brady Kevin M., the company’s CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Brady Kevin M. sold 344 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $227.09 per share for a total of $78119.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Medpace Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that GEIGER JESSE J (President) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $230.00 per share for $1.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6382.0 shares of the MEDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Brady Kevin M. (CFO & Treasurer) disposed off 1,656 shares at an average price of $229.30 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 3,344 shares of Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP).