Here are the top Institutional holders of OmniAb Inc. (OABI) shares

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) is 4.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.91 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OABI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $3.75, the stock is 8.27% and -1.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -42.70% off its SMA200. OABI registered -62.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.45%.

The stock witnessed a 4.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.82%, and is 6.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.73% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $411.79M and $39.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -66.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.34% and -64.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.00% this year

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.13M, and float is at 93.62M with Short Float at 5.10%.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at OmniAb Inc. (OABI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FOEHR MATTHEW W, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $3.77 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.84 million shares.

OmniAb Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Cochran Jennifer R. (Director) bought a total of 22,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $3.75 per share for $83526.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77476.0 shares of the OABI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, FOEHR MATTHEW W (President & CEO) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $3.39 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 1,705,350 shares of OmniAb Inc. (OABI).