Here are the top Institutional holders of TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) shares

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) is -12.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $3.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRUE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $3.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 20.0% higher than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.20, the stock is -0.32% and -14.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -6.54% off its SMA200. TRUE registered -44.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.03%.

The stock witnessed a -3.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.67%, and is -4.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 5.75% over the month.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) has around 441 employees, a market worth around $195.14M and $161.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -73.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.23% and -44.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-62.40%).

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TrueCar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -229.30% this year

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.28M, and float is at 73.29M with Short Float at 2.41%.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mendel John W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mendel John W sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $2.33 per share for a total of $58345.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

TrueCar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Harrington Brendan L (Director) bought a total of 10,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $2.45 per share for $25480.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the TRUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Claus Christopher W (Director) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $2.40 for $96000.0. The insider now directly holds 224,405 shares of TrueCar Inc. (TRUE).

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -22.88% down over the past 12 months and eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is -22.75% lower over the same period. General Motors Company (GM) is -16.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.