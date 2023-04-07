Here are the top Institutional holders of Whitestone REIT (WSR) shares

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is -7.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.15 and a high of $13.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WSR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $8.88, the stock is 0.28% and -6.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -8.87% off its SMA200. WSR registered -30.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.72%.

The stock witnessed a -6.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.83%, and is -1.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $428.37M and $139.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.61 and Fwd P/E is 24.33. Profit margin for the company is 25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.96% and -34.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Whitestone REIT (WSR) Analyst Forecasts

Whitestone REIT is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 220.30% this year

Whitestone REIT (WSR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.39M, and float is at 46.23M with Short Float at 0.94%.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Whitestone REIT (WSR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Feng Amy Shih-Hua, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Feng Amy Shih-Hua bought 3,650 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $9.67 per share for a total of $35296.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8742.0 shares.

Whitestone REIT disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Mastandrea Christine J (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $8.56 per share for $4279.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the WSR stock.

Whitestone REIT (WSR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -11.46% down over the past 12 months and Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) that is -27.71% lower over the same period. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) is -6.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.