Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) is 12.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.45 and a high of $42.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMCX stock was last observed hovering at around $17.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59%.

Currently trading at $17.59, the stock is 4.52% and -7.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 3.47% at the moment leaves the stock -21.08% off its SMA200. AMCX registered -55.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.38%.

The stock witnessed a -17.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.65%, and is 3.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) has around 1948 employees, a market worth around $729.46M and $3.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 145.37 and Fwd P/E is 2.61. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.73% and -58.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.00% this year

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.33M, and float is at 27.59M with Short Float at 3.99%.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gallagher James, the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Gallagher James sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $23.15 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28867.0 shares.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) that is trading -38.12% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -26.29% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -21.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.