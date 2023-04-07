Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG)

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is -8.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.85 and a high of $144.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AFG stock was last observed hovering at around $121.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.37% off the consensus price target high of $183.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 21.34% higher than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $121.93, the stock is 1.85% and -4.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock -5.60% off its SMA200. AFG registered -6.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.50%.

The stock witnessed a -4.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.11%, and is 1.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) has around 6900 employees, a market worth around $10.24B and $7.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.58 and Fwd P/E is 9.81. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.10% and -15.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.60% this year

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.10M, and float is at 66.61M with Short Float at 1.39%.

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hertzman Brian S., the company’s Sr. VP, CFO. SEC filings show that Hertzman Brian S. sold 1,080 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $135.19 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8949.0 shares.

American Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that BERDING JOHN B (President of Subsidiary) sold a total of 5,417 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $136.62 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36083.0 shares of the AFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, BERDING JOHN B (President of Subsidiary) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $148.87 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 36,083 shares of American Financial Group Inc. (AFG).

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RLI Corp. (RLI) that is trading 24.78% up over the past 12 months and W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) that is -3.61% lower over the same period. The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is -5.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.