Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) is 40.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.76 and a high of $44.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMPH stock was last observed hovering at around $38.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53%.

Currently trading at $39.47, the stock is 6.01% and 14.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 24.68% off its SMA200. AMPH registered 7.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.22%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.99.

The stock witnessed a 11.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.36%, and is 4.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) has around 1615 employees, a market worth around $1.90B and $499.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.57 and Fwd P/E is 17.92. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.50% and -11.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 39.70% this year

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.30M, and float is at 37.43M with Short Float at 3.90%.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Petersen Floyd F., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Petersen Floyd F. sold 491 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $37.72 per share for a total of $18519.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85117.0 shares.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that PETERS WILLIAM J (CFO, EVP & Treasurer) sold a total of 12,776 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $36.43 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the AMPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, PETERS WILLIAM J (CFO, EVP & Treasurer) disposed off 10,974 shares at an average price of $36.33 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 100,614 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH).

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) that is trading -9.40% down over the past 12 months and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) that is -96.86% lower over the same period.