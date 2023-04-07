Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) is -37.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.20 and a high of $33.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAND stock was last observed hovering at around $14.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.03% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 20.72% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.27, the stock is -4.12% and -25.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -21.79% off its SMA200. BAND registered -57.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.04.

The stock witnessed a -9.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.41%, and is -3.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.96% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $354.47M and $573.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 95.13 and Fwd P/E is 10.41. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.11% and -57.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bandwidth Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 158.10% this year

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.33M, and float is at 21.13M with Short Float at 9.64%.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Roush Lukas M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Roush Lukas M. bought 9,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $15.99 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23890.0 shares.

Bandwidth Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Bottorff Rebecca (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 1,117 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $22.58 per share for $25222.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16439.0 shares of the BAND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Carreker Marina C. (President) disposed off 660 shares at an average price of $23.60 for $15576.0. The insider now directly holds 8,725 shares of Bandwidth Inc. (BAND).

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -6.20% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -37.79% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -6.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.