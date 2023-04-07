Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE: BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE: BSTZ) is 11.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.30 and a high of $29.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $17.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $17.45, the stock is 2.02% and -1.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -5.56% off its SMA200. BSTZ registered -41.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.38%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.39%, and is -1.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 14.05% and -40.15% from its 52-week high.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) Analyst Forecasts

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.02M, and float is at 77.91M with Short Float at 0.03%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McClements Kyle, the company’s Portfolio Manager. SEC filings show that McClements Kyle bought 391 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $17.12 per share for a total of $6694.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4686.0 shares.