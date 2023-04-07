Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT)

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) is 38.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.03 and a high of $25.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RDNT stock was last observed hovering at around $25.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96%.

Currently trading at $26.03, the stock is 8.73% and 15.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 3.83% at the moment leaves the stock 29.07% off its SMA200. RDNT registered 20.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.16%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.18%, and is 6.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) has around 6946 employees, a market worth around $1.47B and $1.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 139.20 and Fwd P/E is 55.98. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.38% and 0.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.70% this year

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.05M, and float is at 50.08M with Short Float at 2.92%.

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at RadNet Inc. (RDNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Forthuber Stephen M, the company’s Pres & COO-Eastern Operations. SEC filings show that Forthuber Stephen M sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $23.02 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

RadNet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Villigerwilson Ruth Louisa (Director) sold a total of 17,776 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $24.94 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9884.0 shares of the RDNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, HAMES NORMAN R (Pres and COO-West Operations) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $19.45 for $97225.0. The insider now directly holds 275,179 shares of RadNet Inc. (RDNT).

RadNet Inc. (RDNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading 6.89% up over the past 12 months and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is -12.14% lower over the same period. Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) is -15.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.