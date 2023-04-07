Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP)

Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) is 15.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.58 and a high of $67.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLP stock was last observed hovering at around $41.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47%.

Currently trading at $42.30, the stock is 0.35% and 3.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -9.84% off its SMA200. SLP registered -11.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.30%.

The stock witnessed a 9.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.00%, and is -2.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) has around 157 employees, a market worth around $852.77M and $53.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 82.14 and Fwd P/E is 57.39. Profit margin for the company is 20.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.85% and -37.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 27.60% this year

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.29M, and float is at 16.07M with Short Float at 11.15%.

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WOLTOSZ WALTER S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WOLTOSZ WALTER S sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $42.81 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.9 million shares.

Simulations Plus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that DiBella John Anthony II (Division President) sold a total of 12,442 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $39.22 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44840.0 shares of the SLP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, DiBella John Anthony II (Division President) disposed off 16,352 shares at an average price of $38.34 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 44,840 shares of Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP).

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) that is trading -43.44% down over the past 12 months.