Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) is 20.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.50 and a high of $7.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USAU stock was last observed hovering at around $5.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $5.76, the stock is 18.66% and 27.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 36.71% off its SMA200. USAU registered -11.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 44.00%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 48.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.43%, and is -0.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.01% over the week and 10.08% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 64.57% and -22.99% from its 52-week high.

U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 49.50% this year

U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.37M, and float is at 7.40M with Short Float at 0.20%.

U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NORMAN LUKE ANTHONY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NORMAN LUKE ANTHONY bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 20 at a price of $3.64 per share for a total of $36411.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

U.S. Gold Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 12 that NORMAN LUKE ANTHONY (Director) bought a total of 7,396 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 12 and was made at $3.69 per share for $27255.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the USAU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, NORMAN LUKE ANTHONY (Director) acquired 8,482 shares at an average price of $4.17 for $35403.0. The insider now directly holds 293,165 shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU).

U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 15.65% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -18.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.