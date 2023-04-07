Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE)

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) is -41.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.26 and a high of $7.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FREE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 52.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.38, the stock is -9.13% and -24.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock -43.81% off its SMA200. FREE registered -65.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $233.55.

The stock witnessed a -15.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.29%, and is -7.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.31% over the week and 9.17% over the month.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) has around 745 employees, a market worth around $100.96M and $538.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.31% and -69.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.20% this year

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.98M, and float is at 34.51M with Short Float at 8.94%.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sababa Holdings Free LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Sababa Holdings Free LLC bought 580,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $2.79 per share for a total of $1.62 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.37 million shares.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Sababa Holdings Free LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 120,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $2.95 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.79 million shares of the FREE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Sababa Holdings Free LLC (10% Owner) acquired 1,900,000 shares at an average price of $2.97 for $5.64 million. The insider now directly holds 7,666,300 shares of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE).