Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is 3.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.81 and a high of $105.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INGR stock was last observed hovering at around $101.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $101.67, the stock is 2.70% and 1.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 9.21% off its SMA200. INGR registered 13.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.03%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.84%, and is 0.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) has around 11700 employees, a market worth around $6.68B and $7.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.85 and Fwd P/E is 11.31. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.00% and -3.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 325.50% this year

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.60M, and float is at 65.06M with Short Float at 1.02%.

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Uribe Jorge A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Uribe Jorge A. sold 0 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $98.41 per share for a total of $4.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12237.0 shares.

Ingredion Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Gray James D (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $96.21 per share for $60.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32877.0 shares of the INGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Xu Jinghuai (SVP, Chief Innovation Officer) disposed off 1 shares at an average price of $96.21 for $52.0. The insider now directly holds 16,124 shares of Ingredion Incorporated (INGR).

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) that is trading -13.38% down over the past 12 months and MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) that is 2.92% higher over the same period. Bunge Limited (BG) is -17.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.