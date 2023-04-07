Intapp Inc. (INTA) Volatility At 3.31%, Should You Add A Position?

Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA) is 80.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.52 and a high of $45.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INTA stock was last observed hovering at around $44.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96%.

Currently trading at $45.13, the stock is 7.52% and 18.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 2.17% at the moment leaves the stock 86.94% off its SMA200. INTA registered 87.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 128.39%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.52%, and is 2.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Intapp Inc. (INTA) has around 946 employees, a market worth around $2.83B and $309.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 300.87. Profit margin for the company is -29.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 233.80% and -1.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.50%).

Intapp Inc. (INTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intapp Inc. (INTA) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.40% this year

Intapp Inc. (INTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.29M, and float is at 55.78M with Short Float at 1.15%.

Intapp Inc. (INTA) Insider Activity

A total of 159 insider transactions have happened at Intapp Inc. (INTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 106 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fitzgerald Scott, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Fitzgerald Scott sold 7,530 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $45.20 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14258.0 shares.

Intapp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Coleman Donald F. (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $44.43 per share for $0.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the INTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Murgel Michele (Chief People & Places Officer) disposed off 9,230 shares at an average price of $44.89 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 71,108 shares of Intapp Inc. (INTA).

Intapp Inc. (INTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -6.20% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -22.88% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -22.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.