Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is 27.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.80 and a high of $93.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JACK stock was last observed hovering at around $87.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $87.00, the stock is 4.00% and 6.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 13.55% off its SMA200. JACK registered -5.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.97%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.13%, and is 2.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) has around 12083 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $1.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.16 and Fwd P/E is 13.21. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.76% and -7.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.10% this year

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.92M, and float is at 20.49M with Short Float at 6.01%.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MURPHY MICHAEL W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MURPHY MICHAEL W sold 1,390 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $83.26 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68092.0 shares.

Jack in the Box Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Gretzema Chad (DEL TACO BRAND PRESIDENT) sold a total of 712 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $85.97 per share for $61211.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11454.0 shares of the JACK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, SUPER SARAH L (SVP – CHF LEGAL & RISK OFFICER) disposed off 1,534 shares at an average price of $87.13 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 6,875 shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK).

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) that is trading -27.07% down over the past 12 months and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) that is 27.96% higher over the same period. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is 13.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.