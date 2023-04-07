KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) is 18.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.12 and a high of $17.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KALV stock was last observed hovering at around $7.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.75% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 43.0% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.98, the stock is 9.78% and 4.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 3.23% at the moment leaves the stock -11.21% off its SMA200. KALV registered -45.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.95%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.77%, and is 5.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.75% over the week and 6.94% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 93.69% and -53.22% from its 52-week high.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.90% this year

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.28M, and float is at 23.98M with Short Float at 10.27%.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crockett Thomas Andrew, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Crockett Thomas Andrew sold 6,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $7.66 per share for a total of $51322.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Palleiko Benjamin L (President, CFO, CBO & Sec’y) sold a total of 4,954 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $7.66 per share for $37948.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72799.0 shares of the KALV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Audhya Paul K. (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 3,412 shares at an average price of $7.66 for $26136.0. The insider now directly holds 9,347 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV).