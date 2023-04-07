Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Volatility At 4.07%, Should You Add A Position?

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) is -9.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $92.26 and a high of $278.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $176.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.14%.

Currently trading at $178.46, the stock is -1.70% and -5.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -10.33% off its SMA200. KRTX registered 29.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.38%.

The stock witnessed a -6.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.88%, and is -0.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) has around 210 employees, a market worth around $6.62B and $10.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 93.43% and -35.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.80%).

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.00% this year

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.44M, and float is at 32.41M with Short Float at 5.38%.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OLSON LAURIE J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that OLSON LAURIE J sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $181.02 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Brannan Stephen K. (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $189.51 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23650.0 shares of the KRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Ignelzi Troy A. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $190.01 for $1.14 million. The insider now directly holds 30,487 shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX).

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -7.02% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 25.92% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -1.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.