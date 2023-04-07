Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is 6.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.43 and a high of $45.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAIN stock was last observed hovering at around $38.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4%.

Currently trading at $39.31, the stock is 0.98% and -0.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 1.41% off its SMA200. MAIN registered -5.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.84%.

The stock witnessed a -5.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.93%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $3.11B and $376.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.23 and Fwd P/E is 10.36. Profit margin for the company is 64.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.07% and -13.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Analyst Forecasts

Main Street Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.40% this year

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.84M, and float is at 73.73M with Short Float at 2.74%.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Insider Activity

A total of 103 insider transactions have happened at Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 101 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JACKSON JOHN EARL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JACKSON JOHN EARL bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $39.20 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60517.0 shares.

Main Street Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Beauvais Jason B (EVP, GC, CCO, SECRETARY) sold a total of 5,894 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $39.45 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the MAIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Beauvais Jason B (EVP, GC, CCO, SECRETARY) disposed off 2,225 shares at an average price of $39.53 for $87954.0. The insider now directly holds 157,812 shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN).