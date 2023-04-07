Matson Inc. (MATX) Volatility At 2.64%, Should You Add A Position?

Matson Inc. (NYSE: MATX) is -9.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.51 and a high of $97.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MATX stock was last observed hovering at around $57.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $71.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.15% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 18.81% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.83, the stock is -6.06% and -11.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -17.83% off its SMA200. MATX registered -38.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.58%.

The stock witnessed a -12.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.08%, and is -4.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

Matson Inc. (MATX) has around 4288 employees, a market worth around $2.05B and $4.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.13 and Fwd P/E is 12.92. Profit margin for the company is 24.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.57% and -41.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.00%).

Matson Inc. (MATX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matson Inc. (MATX) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matson Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.10% this year

Matson Inc. (MATX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.90M, and float is at 35.20M with Short Float at 4.09%.

Matson Inc. (MATX) Insider Activity

A total of 111 insider transactions have happened at Matson Inc. (MATX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 79 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COX MATTHEW J, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that COX MATTHEW J sold 8,819 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $60.01 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Matson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that COX MATTHEW J (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 6,181 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $60.43 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the MATX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Fukunaga Mark H (Director) acquired 1,573 shares at an average price of $63.59 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 24,297 shares of Matson Inc. (MATX).

Matson Inc. (MATX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) that is trading -33.32% down over the past 12 months and Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) that is -15.29% lower over the same period.