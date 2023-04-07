Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: MAA) is -4.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $138.68 and a high of $217.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAA stock was last observed hovering at around $149.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.07%.

Currently trading at $150.26, the stock is 1.97% and -5.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -7.45% off its SMA200. MAA registered -28.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.34.

The stock witnessed a -3.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.80%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) has around 2387 employees, a market worth around $17.22B and $2.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.40 and Fwd P/E is 30.84. Profit margin for the company is 31.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.35% and -30.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Analyst Forecasts

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.40M, and float is at 114.67M with Short Float at 2.09%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DelPriore Robert J., the company’s EVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that DelPriore Robert J. sold 1,767 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $150.21 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45006.0 shares.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Carpenter Melanie (EVP & CHRO) sold a total of 480 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $150.21 per share for $72101.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16669.0 shares of the MAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Hill Adrian (EVP, Chief Investment Officer) disposed off 584 shares at an average price of $164.28 for $95941.0. The insider now directly holds 27,104 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA).

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is trading -32.57% down over the past 12 months and Equity Residential (EQR) that is -33.77% lower over the same period. UDR Inc. (UDR) is -30.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.