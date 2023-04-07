Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) is -31.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.48 and a high of $4.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNTS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.53, the stock is -7.18% and -29.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 4.27% at the moment leaves the stock -59.42% off its SMA200. MNTS registered -82.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.15.

The stock witnessed a -26.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.18%, and is -3.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.70% over the week and 12.15% over the month.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) has around 123 employees, a market worth around $47.00M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.79% and -88.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-182.10%).

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -163.20% this year

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.82M, and float is at 79.28M with Short Float at 4.38%.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Momentus Inc. (MNTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kabot Brian, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kabot Brian sold 6,097 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $0.53 per share for a total of $3261.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Momentus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Kabot Brian (Director) sold a total of 13,903 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $0.56 per share for $7763.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the MNTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Kabot Brian (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $0.80 for $15928.0. The insider now directly holds 271,824 shares of Momentus Inc. (MNTS).