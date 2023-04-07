Morningstar Inc. (MORN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN) is -4.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $180.99 and a high of $293.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MORN stock was last observed hovering at around $201.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.14% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -174.68% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -174.68% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $206.01, the stock is 7.82% and -4.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 2.05% at the moment leaves the stock -9.93% off its SMA200. MORN registered -26.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.27%.

The stock witnessed a -0.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.15%, and is 4.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Morningstar Inc. (MORN) has around 12224 employees, a market worth around $8.54B and $1.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 126.23 and Fwd P/E is 31.21. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.82% and -29.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Morningstar Inc. (MORN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Morningstar Inc. (MORN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Morningstar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.10% this year

Morningstar Inc. (MORN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.30M, and float is at 25.23M with Short Float at 0.95%.

Morningstar Inc. (MORN) Insider Activity

A total of 223 insider transactions have happened at Morningstar Inc. (MORN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 215 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mansueto Joseph D, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Mansueto Joseph D sold 6,151 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $187.25 per share for a total of $1.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.47 million shares.

Morningstar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Mansueto Joseph D (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 7,948 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $183.63 per share for $1.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.47 million shares of the MORN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Mansueto Joseph D (Executive Chairman) disposed off 503 shares at an average price of $185.35 for $93234.0. The insider now directly holds 11,482,324 shares of Morningstar Inc. (MORN).

Morningstar Inc. (MORN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -22.80% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -22.88% lower over the same period. S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is -17.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.