Movado Group Inc. (MOV) Volatility At 3.28%, Should You Add A Position?

Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV) is -20.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.46 and a high of $39.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MOV stock was last observed hovering at around $25.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.41% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 22.41% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.83, the stock is -16.95% and -22.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -21.39% off its SMA200. MOV registered -31.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.69%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -26.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.35%, and is -9.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) has around 992 employees, a market worth around $545.52M and $751.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.02 and Fwd P/E is 6.40. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.47% and -37.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.80%).

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Movado Group Inc. (MOV) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.30% this year

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.25M, and float is at 15.47M with Short Float at 6.89%.

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Movado Group Inc. (MOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DElia Vivian, the company’s Senior VP Human Resources. SEC filings show that DElia Vivian sold 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $34.14 per share for a total of $92166.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29808.0 shares.

Movado Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that KIRSCHNER ANN (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $33.88 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8897.0 shares of the MOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 12, Isserman Richard D (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $37.86 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 16,962 shares of Movado Group Inc. (MOV).

Movado Group Inc. (MOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) that is trading -65.85% down over the past 12 months and Guess’ Inc. (GES) that is -16.96% lower over the same period. Tapestry Inc. (TPR) is 16.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.