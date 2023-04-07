NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) is -10.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.68 and a high of $38.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTCT stock was last observed hovering at around $28.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $29.14, the stock is 3.90% and -0.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -10.11% off its SMA200. NTCT registered -7.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.10.

The stock witnessed a 5.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.67%, and is 3.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) has around 2331 employees, a market worth around $2.04B and $897.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.01 and Fwd P/E is 14.55. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.20% and -23.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) Analyst Forecasts

NetScout Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.30% this year

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.74M, and float is at 69.33M with Short Float at 2.49%.

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DOWNING JOHN, the company’s EVP, World-Wide Sales. SEC filings show that DOWNING JOHN sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $30.10 per share for a total of $90300.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

NetScout Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that HADZIMA JOSEPH G JR (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $30.00 per share for $60000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the NTCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, BUA JEAN A () disposed off 19,370 shares at an average price of $30.31 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 58,111 shares of NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT).

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading -32.51% down over the past 12 months and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is -27.06% lower over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -18.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.