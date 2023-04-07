New Big Money Means Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) is 14.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.92 and a high of $26.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ERII stock was last observed hovering at around $23.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.21% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -6.64% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.46, the stock is 5.43% and 5.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 6.51% off its SMA200. ERII registered 13.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.08%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.48%, and is 6.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) has around 246 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $125.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.39 and Fwd P/E is 44.26. Profit margin for the company is 19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.65% and -10.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Recovery Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.70% this year

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.01M, and float is at 50.33M with Short Float at 4.61%.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hanstveit Arve, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hanstveit Arve sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $23.50 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.87 million shares.

Energy Recovery Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Ballard Joshua (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 883 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $23.99 per share for $21187.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24621.0 shares of the ERII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Yeung William (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 882 shares at an average price of $23.99 for $21163.0. The insider now directly holds 76,648 shares of Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII).

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading 12.82% up over the past 12 months and Graco Inc. (GGG) that is -1.32% lower over the same period. SPX Technologies Inc. (SPXC) is 39.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.