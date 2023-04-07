New Big Money Means Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is 7.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.10 and a high of $52.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVBG stock was last observed hovering at around $31.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56%.

Currently trading at $31.81, the stock is -2.33% and -3.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 0.13% off its SMA200. EVBG registered -31.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.81%.

The stock witnessed a -5.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.68%, and is -4.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) has around 1713 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $431.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.49. Profit margin for the company is -14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.99% and -38.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.90%).

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 38.30% this year

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.97M, and float is at 39.59M with Short Float at 3.34%.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brickley Patrick, the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Brickley Patrick sold 25,865 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $31.96 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94178.0 shares.

Everbridge Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that WAGNER DAVID (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 12,391 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $29.02 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37609.0 shares of the EVBG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Nigam Ajay (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 424 shares at an average price of $33.84 for $14349.0. The insider now directly holds 17,806 shares of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG).

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -11.18% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -7.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.