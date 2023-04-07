New Big Money Means Heska Corporation (HSKA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) is 88.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.83 and a high of $148.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSKA stock was last observed hovering at around $117.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $129.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.77% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.22% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.34, the stock is 24.89% and 32.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 44.94% off its SMA200. HSKA registered -18.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.54%.

The stock witnessed a 36.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.62%, and is 20.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.14% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Heska Corporation (HSKA) has around 808 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $257.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 586.70. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.90% and -20.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

Heska Corporation (HSKA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heska Corporation (HSKA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heska Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.30% this year

Heska Corporation (HSKA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.38M, and float is at 10.15M with Short Float at 5.34%.

Heska Corporation (HSKA) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Heska Corporation (HSKA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wilson Kevin S., the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Wilson Kevin S. bought 11,018 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $58.62 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Heska Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Wilson Kevin S. (CEO and President) bought a total of 3,440 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $59.64 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the HSKA stock.

Heska Corporation (HSKA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 25.92% up over the past 12 months and ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) that is -48.39% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -19.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.