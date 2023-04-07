New Big Money Means NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) is -23.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.92 and a high of $18.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NGM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 4.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.83, the stock is -2.07% and -14.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock -56.78% off its SMA200. NGM registered -77.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.51%.

The stock witnessed a -4.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.37%, and is -4.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) has around 239 employees, a market worth around $308.09M and $55.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.16% and -79.01% from its 52-week high.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.30% this year

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.81M, and float is at 64.60M with Short Float at 5.30%.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 61 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOEDDEL DAVID V, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GOEDDEL DAVID V bought 176,730 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.93 million shares.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that COLUMN GROUP L P (Director) bought a total of 176,730 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $5.00 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.93 million shares of the NGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, COLUMN GROUP L P (Director) acquired 176,730 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 927,231 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM).

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 34.17% up over the past 12 months and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) that is 164.57% higher over the same period. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is -24.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.