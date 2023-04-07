New Big Money Means Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) is 23.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.86 and a high of $285.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PEN stock was last observed hovering at around $282.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.41% off its average median price target of $290.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.64% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 1.73% higher than the price target low of $279.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $274.16, the stock is 1.81% and 4.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -2.98% at the moment leaves the stock 36.13% off its SMA200. PEN registered 23.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $346.49.

The stock witnessed a 9.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.18%, and is -1.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $10.41B and $847.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 121.85. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.68% and -4.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Penumbra Inc. (PEN) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Penumbra Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.90% this year

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.03M, and float is at 36.31M with Short Float at 11.06%.

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Penumbra Inc. (PEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bose Arani, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bose Arani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $275.59 per share for a total of $1.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Penumbra Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Roberts Johanna (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $278.14 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69960.0 shares of the PEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Sarna Surbhi (Director) disposed off 28 shares at an average price of $276.37 for $7738.0. The insider now directly holds 2,577 shares of Penumbra Inc. (PEN).

Penumbra Inc. (PEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -23.72% down over the past 12 months.