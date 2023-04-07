New Big Money Means The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is -33.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.60 and a high of $21.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SSP stock was last observed hovering at around $8.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.24% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 20.0% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.80, the stock is -5.50% and -27.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -34.40% off its SMA200. SSP registered -58.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.27%.

The stock witnessed a -20.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.57%, and is -4.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) has around 5700 employees, a market worth around $723.18M and $2.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.30 and Fwd P/E is 14.92. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.33% and -58.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The E.W. Scripps Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.90% this year

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.46M, and float is at 59.12M with Short Float at 2.74%.

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Scripps Elizabeth, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Scripps Elizabeth bought 850 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $11.75 per share for a total of $9989.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3916.0 shares.

The E.W. Scripps Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Knutson Lisa A (President, Scripps Networks) sold a total of 9,950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $14.14 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49844.0 shares of the SSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Scripps Jimmy R. (10% Owner) acquired 101,523 shares at an average price of $12.26 for $1.24 million. The insider now directly holds 636,187 shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP).

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DallasNews Corporation (DALN) that is trading -21.91% down over the past 12 months and The New York Times Company (NYT) that is -15.65% lower over the same period. Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) is -6.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.