New Big Money Means Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) is -32.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.50 and a high of $47.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TITN stock was last observed hovering at around $26.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.02% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.43% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.87, the stock is -17.59% and -32.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -21.53% off its SMA200. TITN registered 3.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.80%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -42.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.03%, and is -10.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.57% over the week and 5.61% over the month.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) has around 2288 employees, a market worth around $601.62M and $1.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.37 and Fwd P/E is 5.63. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.01% and -43.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Titan Machinery Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 239.70% this year

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.39M, and float is at 20.04M with Short Float at 3.13%.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Erickson Stan K., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Erickson Stan K. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $29.67 per share for a total of $89010.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39031.0 shares.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) that is trading -10.39% down over the past 12 months and W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) that is 23.67% higher over the same period. Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is 4.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.