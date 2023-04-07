NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ: NWE) is 2.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.68 and a high of $63.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NWE stock was last observed hovering at around $59.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.08% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.19% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -32.76% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.07, the stock is 7.84% and 7.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock 9.77% off its SMA200. NWE registered 0.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.98%.

The stock witnessed a 6.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.54%, and is 6.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) has around 1530 employees, a market worth around $3.62B and $1.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.84 and Fwd P/E is 17.21. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.45% and -3.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NorthWestern Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.70% this year

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.37M, and float is at 57.28M with Short Float at 1.98%.

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HORSFALL JAN ROBERT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HORSFALL JAN ROBERT sold 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $57.26 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4375.0 shares.

NorthWestern Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Ide Britt E (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $57.67 per share for $86505.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11201.0 shares of the NWE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Schroeppel Bobbi L (VP HR, CC & Comm) disposed off 900 shares at an average price of $53.31 for $47979.0. The insider now directly holds 26,877 shares of NorthWestern Corporation (NWE).

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading -2.46% down over the past 12 months and Black Hills Corporation (BKH) that is -14.80% lower over the same period. IDACORP Inc. (IDA) is -4.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.