Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) is -2.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.55 and a high of $13.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NAD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $11.48, the stock is 1.09% and -0.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -2.57% off its SMA200. NAD registered -13.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.59%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.03%, and is 0.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.01% over the week and 0.88% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 8.82% and -14.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -460.50% this year

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 233.41M, and float is at 233.40M with Short Float at 0.03%.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Siffermann William A, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Siffermann William A bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $11.43 per share for a total of $1143.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 424.0 shares.