ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) is -0.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.95 and a high of $14.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONTF stock was last observed hovering at around $8.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.73% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -7.62% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.61, the stock is 7.10% and -2.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -3.23% off its SMA200. ONTF registered -34.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.02%.

The stock witnessed a 11.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.29%, and is 2.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) has around 640 employees, a market worth around $390.72M and $190.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 110.38. Profit margin for the company is -30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.88% and -38.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.50%).

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ON24 Inc. (ONTF) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ON24 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -115.20% this year

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.87M, and float is at 43.79M with Short Float at 1.79%.

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at ON24 Inc. (ONTF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blackie James, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Blackie James sold 17,823 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $7.61 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

ON24 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Vattuone Steven (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 11,229 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $7.61 per share for $85403.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the ONTF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 18, Vattuone Steven (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,200 shares at an average price of $9.01 for $19816.0. The insider now directly holds 260,321 shares of ON24 Inc. (ONTF).

ON24 Inc. (ONTF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -6.20% down over the past 12 months and Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is -6.65% lower over the same period. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is -17.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.