Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) is 12.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.29 and a high of $41.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSFE stock was last observed hovering at around $15.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.49% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -20.08% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.61, the stock is -9.51% and -20.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -20.31% off its SMA200. PSFE registered -59.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.20%.

The stock witnessed a -23.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.23%, and is -3.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $892.89M and $1.50B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.26. Distance from 52-week low is 38.26% and -62.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.60%).

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paysafe Limited (PSFE) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paysafe Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1546.70% this year

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.66M, and float is at 43.95M with Short Float at 2.85%.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Paysafe Limited (PSFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -4.40% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -30.64% lower over the same period. PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is -36.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.