Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) is -5.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.75 and a high of $15.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRDO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.58% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.58% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.19, the stock is -0.31% and -4.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 2.83% off its SMA200. PRDO registered 18.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.57.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.92%, and is 1.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $856.95M and $695.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.52 and Fwd P/E is 6.94. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.28% and -15.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Perdoceo Education Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.20% this year

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.66M, and float is at 66.10M with Short Float at 4.83%.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 68 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NELSON TODD S, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that NELSON TODD S sold 13,252 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $12.97 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.88 million shares.

Perdoceo Education Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that NELSON TODD S (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $13.34 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.89 million shares of the PRDO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, NELSON TODD S (Executive Chairman) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $13.31 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 916,504 shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO).