PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Volatility At 2.07%, Should You Add A Position?

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) is 10.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.26 and a high of $56.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCH stock was last observed hovering at around $48.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.95% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -3.72% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.75, the stock is 1.26% and 2.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 7.35% off its SMA200. PCH registered -4.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.41%.

The stock witnessed a 2.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.82%, and is 1.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) has around 1330 employees, a market worth around $3.78B and $1.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.23 and Fwd P/E is 30.72. Profit margin for the company is 25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.40% and -14.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.80% this year

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.45M, and float is at 79.23M with Short Float at 4.21%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COVEY MICHAEL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COVEY MICHAEL J sold 48,248 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $46.41 per share for a total of $2.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that COVEY MICHAEL J (Director) sold a total of 5,547 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $47.06 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the PCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, CREMERS ERIC J (President and CEO) disposed off 2,007 shares at an average price of $47.02 for $94379.0. The insider now directly holds 197,122 shares of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH).

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is trading -19.00% down over the past 12 months and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) that is -12.22% lower over the same period. Power REIT (PW) is -91.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.