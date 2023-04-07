RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) is 10.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $124.18 and a high of $223.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RNR stock was last observed hovering at around $205.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97% off its average median price target of $224.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.97% off the consensus price target high of $262.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -16.82% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $204.44, the stock is 4.22% and 0.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 20.88% off its SMA200. RNR registered 29.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.75%.

The stock witnessed a -3.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.73%, and is 2.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) has around 718 employees, a market worth around $8.88B and $5.11B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.16. Profit margin for the company is -21.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.63% and -8.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.40%).

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 244.90% this year

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.75M, and float is at 42.89M with Short Float at 1.09%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sanders Carol P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sanders Carol P sold 1,515 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $211.32 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5629.0 shares.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Brosnan Sean G (SVP, Chief Investment Officer) sold a total of 850 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $187.74 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19038.0 shares of the RNR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Gray Brian Gerald John (Director) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $130.62 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 23,621 shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR).

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) that is trading 21.15% up over the past 12 months and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) that is -8.91% lower over the same period.