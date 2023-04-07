Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) is -17.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $9.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RGTI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is 2.76% and -23.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -70.80% off its SMA200. RGTI registered -89.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.29.

The stock witnessed a -16.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.84%, and is 0.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.50% over the week and 13.04% over the month.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $64.59M and $13.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 30.17% and -93.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (73.10%).

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.40% this year

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.75M, and float is at 120.87M with Short Float at 4.16%.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Danis Richard, the company’s General Counsel & Corp. Sec. SEC filings show that Danis Richard sold 50,871 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $0.56 per share for a total of $28488.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.74 million shares.

Rigetti Computing Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Rivas David (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 19,646 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $0.56 per share for $11002.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the RGTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Fitzgerald Alissa (Director) disposed off 4,131 shares at an average price of $1.28 for $5288.0. The insider now directly holds 67,436 shares of Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI).