Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Volatility At 2.33%, Should You Add A Position?

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is 35.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.61 and a high of $88.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SSTK stock was last observed hovering at around $71.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48%.

Currently trading at $71.41, the stock is 0.22% and -2.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 20.15% off its SMA200. SSTK registered -20.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.48%.

The stock witnessed a -4.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.86%, and is -0.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) has around 1328 employees, a market worth around $2.54B and $827.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.28 and Fwd P/E is 19.96. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.08% and -19.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.40% this year

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.82M, and float is at 23.73M with Short Float at 9.45%.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oringer Jonathan, the company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that Oringer Jonathan sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $75.00 per share for a total of $7500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.44 million shares.

Shutterstock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Oringer Jonathan (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $75.17 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.44 million shares of the SSTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Oringer Jonathan (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) disposed off 31,861 shares at an average price of $75.82 for $2.42 million. The insider now directly holds 11,443,962 shares of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK).

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) that is trading -38.12% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -22.88% lower over the same period. IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is 12.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.