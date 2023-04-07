Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE: DTC) is 115.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.39 and a high of $8.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DTC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $8.03, the stock is 21.19% and 54.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 2.16% at the moment leaves the stock 75.81% off its SMA200. DTC registered 6.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 103.81%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 99.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 105.37%, and is 14.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.79% over the week and 9.30% over the month.

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) has around 350 employees, a market worth around $755.06M and $517.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.85. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.87% and -1.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -168.90% this year

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.56M, and float is at 63.36M with Short Float at 2.37%.

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Powers David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Powers David bought 15,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $6.49 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15500.0 shares.

Solo Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Merris John (President & CEO) bought a total of 5,533 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $3.82 per share for $21152.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the DTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Webb Somer (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 45,000 shares at an average price of $4.10 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 115,372 shares of Solo Brands Inc. (DTC).

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -37.79% down over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -9.13% lower over the same period.