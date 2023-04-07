Spire Inc. (SR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) is 3.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.52 and a high of $79.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SR stock was last observed hovering at around $71.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.21% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -7.71% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.09, the stock is 2.66% and 0.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 1.15% off its SMA200. SR registered -2.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.42%.

The stock witnessed a 4.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.43%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Spire Inc. (SR) has around 3584 employees, a market worth around $3.77B and $2.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.38 and Fwd P/E is 16.40. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.56% and -10.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Spire Inc. (SR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spire Inc. (SR) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spire Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.40% this year

Spire Inc. (SR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.40M, and float is at 50.94M with Short Float at 3.99%.

Spire Inc. (SR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Spire Inc. (SR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rasche Steven P, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Rasche Steven P bought 1,703 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $24.09 per share for a total of $41032.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9500.0 shares.

Spire Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Woodard Adam W. (Treasurer) sold a total of 2,211 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $74.35 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1327.0 shares of the SR stock.

Spire Inc. (SR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading -17.10% down over the past 12 months and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is -4.00% lower over the same period. Sempra Energy (SRE) is -5.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.