Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: TFPM) is 14.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.36 and a high of $16.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TFPM stock was last observed hovering at around $15.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $16.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.55% off the consensus price target high of $19.35 offered by analysts, but current levels are -32.55% lower than the price target low of $11.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.76, the stock is 14.61% and 15.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 25.40% off its SMA200. TFPM registered 10.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.61%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.22%, and is 5.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 4.11% over the month.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $4.29B and $205.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.97 and Fwd P/E is 31.71. Profit margin for the company is 36.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.13% and -5.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) Analyst Forecasts

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.80% this year

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.79M, and float is at 21.39M with Short Float at 0.65%.