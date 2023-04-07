Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE: VMI) is -11.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $213.27 and a high of $353.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VMI stock was last observed hovering at around $291.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7%.

Currently trading at $291.87, the stock is -4.92% and -7.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -1.68% off its SMA200. VMI registered 24.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.66%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.01%, and is -7.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) has around 11364 employees, a market worth around $6.18B and $4.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.10 and Fwd P/E is 17.05. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.85% and -17.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) Analyst Forecasts

Valmont Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.70% this year

Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.32M, and float is at 20.85M with Short Float at 0.79%.

Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schapper Aaron M, the company’s Group President Infrastructure. SEC filings show that Schapper Aaron M sold 4,033 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $309.24 per share for a total of $1.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13629.0 shares.

Valmont Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Kaniewski Stephen G (President and CEO) sold a total of 7,290 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $327.90 per share for $2.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52505.0 shares of the VMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Schapper Aaron M (EVP Infrastructure) disposed off 1,951 shares at an average price of $325.90 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 9,683 shares of Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI).

Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) that is trading 8.19% up over the past 12 months and Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) that is -10.10% lower over the same period. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) is -2.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.