Viasat Inc. (VSAT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) is 8.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.38 and a high of $47.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VSAT stock was last observed hovering at around $33.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.72% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -0.56% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.19, the stock is 1.63% and 1.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 0.37% off its SMA200. VSAT registered -27.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.12%.

The stock witnessed a -4.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.87%, and is 4.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $2.53B and $2.58B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.71% and -28.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viasat Inc. (VSAT) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viasat Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -484.30% this year

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.14M, and float is at 72.47M with Short Float at 10.41%.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) Insider Activity

A total of 103 insider transactions have happened at Viasat Inc. (VSAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miller Craig Andrew, the company’s Pres. Government Systems. SEC filings show that Miller Craig Andrew sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $33.80 per share for a total of $10140.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10956.0 shares.

Viasat Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Miller Craig Andrew (Pres. Government Systems) sold a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $33.97 per share for $10191.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11256.0 shares of the VSAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Lippert Keven K (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,700 shares at an average price of $32.03 for $86481.0. The insider now directly holds 6,224 shares of Viasat Inc. (VSAT).

Viasat Inc. (VSAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) that is trading -21.27% down over the past 12 months and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is -25.20% lower over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -15.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.