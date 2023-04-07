Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) is 10.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.84 and a high of $50.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WERN stock was last observed hovering at around $44.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.69% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -13.87% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.41, the stock is 0.91% and -3.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 5.38% off its SMA200. WERN registered 17.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.96%.

The stock witnessed a -5.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.99%, and is 1.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) has around 14300 employees, a market worth around $2.71B and $3.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.88 and Fwd P/E is 11.94. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.91% and -11.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Analyst Forecasts

Werner Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.10% this year

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.20M, and float is at 58.56M with Short Float at 5.28%.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tapio Carmen A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tapio Carmen A bought 1,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $42.20 per share for a total of $49373.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6284.0 shares.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) that is trading -0.07% down over the past 12 months. Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) is 16.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.